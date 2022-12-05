Win tickets for magical show Shine A Light at Derbyshire's unique railway attraction
Derbyshire Times readers have the chance to win tickets to a magical night-time show of sound and lights that will give visitors to Barrow Hill Roundhouse a chance to see this unique railway venue as it has never been seen before.
Shine A Light on December 8 and 9 will provide an extraordinary evening of entertainment, bringing together live music, awe-inspiring
illuminations and projections in a visually stunning display at the UK’s last surviving operational roundhouse.
Visitors will watch as an industry is reborn. The turntable will move as this epicentre of railway power erupts into a mighty crucible of light and sound. This is a story of hope and transformation, skills preserved, of a proud past aligned to a new future for transport. Fire, coal, steam, diesel and electricity come pouring down the train tracks in a spectacular celebration of locomotive power and industrial might.
Suitable for all ages, for families, railway enthusiasts, and lovers of history alike, this one-off Shine A Light production will entertain, enthral and amaze. Internationally-renowned Derbyshire-born video projection artists Illuminos will deliver the show that follows on from hugely successful Shine A Light performances at Cromford Mills and Elvaston Castle.
Shine A Light at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, which was built in 1870, will start at 4.35pm on both evenings and then every 25 minutes until 8.20pm. Indian street food, sweet treats, a bar serving real ales and other alcoholic drinks and the Roundhouse Café and Shop will all be on hand to help make this a wonderful pre-Christmas treat to remember.
Tickets costing £9 (adult) and £6 (child, 4-16 years) with free admission for under 4s, are on sale now from www.livetickets.org/whats-on/shine-a-light-barrow-hill-roundhouse
To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, state in which year Barrow Hill Roundhouse was built.
Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number, together with your choice of tickets for either December 8 and 9 should you be one of the winners, to: [email protected] Please state on your entry that you are happy for us to release your contact details to the promoter in the event of you being chosen as a winner.
Entries will close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10am. Normal Derbyshire Times rules apply and are available on request. The editor’s decision is final.
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is a premier railway and events venue that attracts more than 25,000 visitors annually. In 1991 the landmark was threatened with demolition when the site was closed by British Rail but a group of dedicated volunteers saved it from the bulldozers.
As well as the turntable and unique sheer legs (lifting gear), the roundhouse has a changing display of steam and diesel locomotives and other rolling stock, a collection of artefacts and memorabilia, and an operational signal box and short running line.
The site is connected to the national railway network, and this has encouraged several commercial rail companies to base their activities at Barrow Hill, generating more than 60 jobs and making a valuable contribution to the local economy.