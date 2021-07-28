Wildlife artist exhibits lockdown paintings in his Chatsworth estate gallery

Richard Whittlestone's painting of a wren with a wine gum.

Richard’s work is on show until August 1 in his Chatsworth estate gallery at Brooms Barn, Pilsley, where he has run permanent exhibitions for 12 years.

Self-taught, he began painting at the age of five and sold his first artwork of a bullfinch and a chaffinch when he was 13 years old

Richard won the British Wildlife Society’s best painting award in 1989 and 1990.

During the 1980s and 1990s Richard sold his work through galleries including The Byram Gallery in Huddersfield, Stud Farm Gallery in Derbyshire, William Sissons Gallery in North Yorkshire and Harrods Picture Gallery in London.

He said: "My clientele tend not to be animal watchers or birding groups but are more likely people with a love of the countryside and country pursuits – and there is a difference."

Richard shows with the House of Bruar in Perthshire. "Luckily for me, sales have always been fairly buoyant but I have currently enough stock to supply possibly two extra galleries – maybe more if prints are drawn into the equation," he said. "Quality of life is paramount to me and fortunately my career affords me the flexibility to spend time with my family and our countless animals!"

HIs gallery is open from Monday to Saturday. For more details, visit www.richardwhittlestone.co.uk or call 01246 582720.