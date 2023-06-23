When and where to see RAF military planes Spitfire and Hurricane which will fly over North Derbyshire this weekend

Chesterfield Canal Festival, on Saturday and Sunday, will include a range of family fun.

There will be flypasts by a Spitfire on Saturday and a Hurricane on Sunday.

A dog show, have a go archery, axe throwing, air rifle shooting, canoeing and zorbing will be among the other attractions

Spectacular flypasts will be taking place this weekend. Pictured is a Spitfire.

On Monday, June 26, there will be a flotilla of all four tripboats from Staveley Basin right up the canal to Tapton and back, with stops at Hollingwood Hub and Tapton Lock, covering 10 miles and 11 locks. Go to Chesterfield Canal Trust website, https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk to book.

Bolsover Gala will take place on Sunday.

An RAF Hurricane flypast will be taking place at the event which runs from 10am to 5.30pm, at the town's Hornscroft Park.

The festival takes place at Staveley Town Basin this Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 10am to 5pm.