“We’re so lucky in where we live" Volunteers wanted to become group leaders to expand Walk Derbyshire scheme

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) are looking for volunteers to become walking group leaders in order to put on walking groups in the region.

The NEDDC are working with Walk Derbyshire, a county-wide scheme encouraging the people of Derbyshire to take up walking.

As part of the scheme, the district council has been hosting a number of walking groups across the region, to help people become more active and meet new people.

Heading up this scheme on behalf of the council is the Walking into communities development officer Hayley Bramley.

Hayley has set up 12 walking groups across North East Derbyshire.

Hayley said: “Walking has proven to be one of the most popular forms of exercise and is something that fits almost everybody. If you are recovering from surgery, or are trying to stop smoking, or even just somebody who hasn’t done much exercise during their life, walking can help and is something that can be easily done. You also don’t have to walk miles to see the benefits both mentally and physically.”

So far, Hayley and Walk Derbyshire have set up 12 walking groups in the district, run in locations such as Eckington, Dronfield, Clay Cross and North Wingfield.

The groups are run by volunteer group leaders, who are given training by Hayley and Walk Derbyshire to ensure they are fully qualified before leading a group.

Hayley wants to encourage more people to volunteer as group leaders so that the NEDDC can continue to put on more groups in other locations across the district.

Hayley is hoping encourage more people consider volunteering as a walking group leader.

The Walking into communities officer said: “For us, we can’t grow this project and offer more walks without the walk leaders. We tend to get a lot of people asking why haven’t you done a walk in Ashover for example, and I’ll say at the minute we just don’t have the people to run it.

“If there are people that are interested in becoming a walk leader, or find out more about how that process works then by all means get in touch with me.”

The latest walking group Hayley has set up is the ‘Snap and Chat’ group in Clay Cross.

Snap and Chat is a mental health peer support group that takes place every fortnight, which combines walking and photography.

The group is run with the help of Mindscapes, a not-for-profit organisation who run their own photography peer support group based in Chesterfield.

Meeting in the foyer at Tesco in Clay Cross, walkers make their way to one of the towns green spaces. There they either use their cameras or phones to take pictures of their surroundings as they go.

Hayley believes the adding the photography element group offers more than your stereotypical walk.

She said: “I really loved the idea of connecting with nature and looking at walking from a different perspective. It encourages people to become immersed in their surroundings, especially in Clay Cross.

“We’re so lucky in where we live, as it's a very rural area of the county. We have green spaces like Kenning Park and Sharley Park, as well as our mining and rural heritage. There's a lot to learn about the area and whilst we’re out walking we’re learning about where we are.”

For more information about other walks across the district or becoming walking group leader visit the NEDDC website or contact Hayley on [email protected].