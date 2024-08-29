Wellies in the Woods helps children connect with nature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional charity Groundwork Five Counties is back with more free nature play sessions for children of pre-school age in Swadlincote.

The classes, known as Wellies in the Woods, have been taking place in Oversetts Community Woods since April, with enthusiastic families enjoying the outdoor activities on offer.

Rish Mills, Environment Manager for Groundwork Five Counties, says: “We’re very excited to announce Wellies in the Woods will run session blocks all the way until summer next year! A block is made up of eight play sessions, completely free of charge.

“Each session includes story time with a different book, and activities are built around the story. For instance, if we’re reading The Gruffalo, we have a scavenger hunt for all the animals that feature in the book, and with Stick Man we create beautiful artworks with sticks, leaves and other natural materials we find in the woods.

Families at Wellies in the Woods.

“These sessions combine play with education and creativity. Children and their grown-ups can explore how playing in nature is fun, and learning about creatures great and small gives them a new perspective on the green spaces in their community.

“It also helps improve listening, reading, and socialising skills – all of which we have found has been more challenging for little ones born since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some adults say that the children aren’t interested in nature to start with, but after Wellies, the kids often want to go back to the woods and replicate the activities. The families also tend to stay in touch with those they’ve met during the sessions and continue to meet up for playtime, which is wonderful.

“Wellies in the Woods is a lot of fun, and is a friendly, welcoming place for all. Each block has limited places, so make sure to book your spot quickly!”

Children with paper masks at Wellies in the Woods

The first two blocks take place at Oversetts Community Woodland in Newhall, Swadlincote. Participants can choose their preferred day and time: Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, Friday morning or Friday afternoon.

The first eight-session block runs from Tuesday, September 3 until Friday, October 25, and the second block starts from Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, December 27.

Three more blocks will follow in 2025, along with one-off sessions during school holidays, in other locations around Swadlincote which are to be confirmed.

To find out more about Wellies in the Woods for pre-schoolers and to sign up, please visit: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/wellies

All sessions are free of charge, with funding provided by Derbyshire County Council Public Health Funding.

Groundwork Five Counties is a regional charity who have been supporting communities in South Derbyshire for years, through various projects including children’s services, energy-efficiency advice, employability support, habitat management in local green spaces, and much more. For more information, please visit the charity’s website.