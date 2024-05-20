We round up 9 top events in Derbyshire that you must take your family to see this half-term holiday

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th May 2024, 11:05 BST
Festivals, crafts and seaside fun – families can find plenty of entertainment in Derbyshire over the school half-term holiday.

Stilt walkers and steam engines will be visiting the county. And one of the first carnivals of the year will delight young and old.

Map out your half-term week of fun with our handy guide to what’s on, where and when.

1. Chatsworth

Chatsworth is hosting a new Children's Festival from May 25 to 27 that will offer circus skills and bushcraft, sports day races and scavenger hunts. Photo: Submitted

2. Bolsover

Kids Rule! at Bolsover Castle will take time-travellers back to the age of knights. Experience thrilling interactive shows: storytelling, page training, squire training, sword school, and a gripping battle story from May 25 to June 2, 10am to 5pm. Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles

3. Hollingwood

Families can enjoy paddlesports on Chesterfield Canal at Hollingwood Hub on May 25 and 26, June 1 and 2. Photo: Submitted

4. Matlock

Learn circus skills, pose for selfies with stilt-walkers, enjoy huge bubbles and try to create one of your own with Bubble Maker at Matlock Farm Park on bank holiday Monday, May 27 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Photo: Matlock Farm Park

