Stilt walkers and steam engines will be visiting the county. And one of the first carnivals of the year will delight young and old.
Map out your half-term week of fun with our handy guide to what’s on, where and when.
1. Chatsworth
Chatsworth is hosting a new Children's Festival from May 25 to 27 that will offer circus skills and bushcraft, sports day races and scavenger hunts. Photo: Submitted
2. Bolsover
Kids Rule! at Bolsover Castle will take time-travellers back to the age of knights. Experience thrilling interactive shows: storytelling, page training, squire training, sword school, and a gripping battle story from May 25 to June 2, 10am to 5pm. Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles
3. Hollingwood
Families can enjoy paddlesports on Chesterfield Canal at Hollingwood Hub on May 25 and 26, June 1 and 2. Photo: Submitted
4. Matlock
Learn circus skills, pose for selfies with stilt-walkers, enjoy huge bubbles and try to create one of your own with Bubble Maker at Matlock Farm Park on bank holiday Monday, May 27 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Photo: Matlock Farm Park