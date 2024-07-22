Le Mistral Market Place Wirksworth celebrates 15 years. Chris Brown, Ambesarjr Abreha and Lauren Tunnicliffe.

A restaurant serving French cuisine is celebrating 15 years of being open in a Derbyshire town.

Le Mistral restaurant on Market Place in Wirksworth marked the special occasion with offers and a menu made up of some of the bistro’s best selling meals from over the last 15 years.

Le Mistral General Manager Lauren Tunnicliffe described the secret behind the restaurant’s success over the last 15 years as “always being here and open and ready to give excellent service” to their customers.

Lauren said: “We’re a coffee shop, French bistro, wine bar, and restaurant so we really offer something for everyone. We’re open all day from 10.30am and try to make ourselves always available.

Le Mistral's cosy cellar dining area

“We get every type of customer here. People can come to meet with friends for a morning coffee, come for a sandwich or one of our special offers at lunch, and have a meal all the way up till our kitchen closes at around 8.30pm or 9pm.”

Lauren described Le Mistral as a “forward thinking business”. Spending nine years at the restaurant as the general manager, she has seen many colleagues rise through the restaurant’s ranks due to the experience and training that Le Mistral offers.

She said: “We don’t just want to keep people in one place. We’re driven to promote people and make people better, which allows them to progress.

“I know some people who are pretty much running the company now who used to be bar staff in the restaurant. My staff are incredible and I am really proud of them.”

The bar area

Le Mistral serves a delicious array of French cuisine including signature dishes like mussles, beef bourguignon, Bouillabaisse and a French onion soup which Lauren describes as “second-to-none”.

The French bistro is also popular for its cellar area, providing diners with a quirky and cosy dining experience.

Outside of this week's birthday offer on the specials board, Le Mistral also offers special deals and evenings weekly, including a wine and dine deal and a mussels night every Thursday. More information about the restaurant's birthday offer as well as other deals they offer can be found on Le Mistral’s Facebook page.