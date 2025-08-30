The festival's walks are aimed at all ages and fitness levels.

Step out on the Autumn Footprints Walking Festival and explore the beauty and history of Amber Valley.

The annual festival is back from September 13 until 28 with an expanded programme of walks for people of all ages and fitness levels, from experienced hikers to families.

Led by knowledgeable local volunteers, the 24 walks take place alongside rivers and canals, open countryside, towns and villages. Participants will learn about the local heritage, natural history and wildlife of each area and get great insights from their enthusiastic guide.

Launching this year’s event is a five-mile walk titled In the Footsteps of the Pentrich Rebels of 1817 (South Wingfield) which passes Wingfield Manor and the River Amber and includes narrow squeeze stiles. The festival’s final offering, titled The Aftermath of the Rising 1817, is a 4.5-mile walk in and around Pentrich.

The festival has been a staple in the Derbyshire calendar for 23 years and is in collaboration with Amber Valley Borough Council and regional charity Groundwork Five Counties.

Autumn Footprints co-ordinator Marion Farrell from Groundwork says: “Last year we welcomed over 250 people to 16 walks, and we had such great feedback that we have new walk leaders offering more walks this year.

“Derbyshire is a beautiful region with so much history, which our guides are keen to explore with you. You’ll gain a new perspective on the area, meet new people, improve your physical and mental wellbeing, and have a great outing.

“We are always delighted to see the joy people get out of walking, exploring, and learning. Each year we have an influx of new walkers that join familiar faces - some have been coming almost as long as we’ve been holding the festival, which is amazing!

“Everyone is welcome. We have a variety of walks available, ranging from leisurely strolls suitable for the whole family, to more challenging routes for seasoned adventurers. The walks are of varying lengths and gradient, from one to ten miles.”

People are welcome to join one or multiple events, and booking is essential. Most walks are free, with a small charge for some. To see what’s on offer and book your place, visit the website: www.autumnfootprints.co.uk