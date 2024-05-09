WATCH: We walked the spectaular Torrs Millennium Walkway in the Peak District and this is the view
The walkway provides a route through the previously impassable gritstone gorge, which is an area of exceptional natural beauty and unique industrial archaeological heritage.
The elevated 160m long cantilevered walkway provides the important ‘missing link’ for the Mid Shires Way, allowing people to walk the whole scenic, 275 mile trail.
The spectacular Millennium Walkway is suspended from the side of the gorge, above the point where the river flows over a large weir.
The Torrs Riverside Park, deep below the town was until the opening of the aerial walkway divided by an impasse between the historic Torr Vale Mill and the equally imposing railway retaining wall. Dramatically described by The Guardian as the last inaccessible place in England.
We filmed our walk along the incredible structure – and this is what it looks like..
