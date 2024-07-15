The RAF troupe came out of the sky, ducked down low in arrow formation and left a trail behind them as they zoomed over Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School on Saturday afternoon.

The aircraft’s flight over the school was a highlight of the school’s summer fair. En route, the formation team was spotted flying over Pilsley, Wingerworth and later above Wadshelf before heading on to Cressbrook, Buxton and Southport.

Families from across Chesterfield who had poured into the fields behind the school were delighted to see the display.

Pru Eason, a parent who is vice-chairman of the Parent Staff Association, said: “I had a tear in my eye. It was incredible.”

Parent Rob Gregory, who had tackled the barbecue all day at the school’s summer fair, said: "That was just awesome! Can't believe that actually happened at our school. These things just don't happen here. What a fantastic day, and what a way to top it off."

Louise Jones, the new MP for North East Derbyshire, attended the event, and asked on her X (formerly Twitter) page, "Did your village fete have a Flyover by the #RedArrows or are you not as cool as @whpri in #NorthEastDerbyshire?"

Ian Holmes, the headteacher for Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School said: "I can't take any credit. Our wonderful PSA and fantastic volunteers made this happen. But I'm so proud of the school and so happy that we could hold this event, and invite the whole community to be here and witness such a momentous occasion.”

Thousands of people attended the summer fair at which children and adults enjoyed games such as Splat the Rat and tombola, burned off energy on four bouncy castles and kept the barbecue masters busy all day.

Mr Holmes added: "It has been an amazing day, and has raised a fantastic amount of money for the school. Thank you to everyone who made this happen and thank you to all those who joined us at our Summer Fair."

But a much anticipated flight back over Derbyshire the following evening ended in disappointment for the crowds that had gathered to watch the aircraft. Despite an advertised flightpath that indicated the Red Arrows would be flying over Matlock, the display team took a different route home from Southport Air Show to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. Helen Chivers commented: “The Red Arrows have just gone over us in Pinxton, totally different route to advertised and I missed them again.”

Alan Turford commented: “Loads of people on the scheduled route over Matlock and Holmewood and they appeared south of Mansfield – they are not a happy bunch.”

Craig Emslie suggested: “Cloud is too low to go over the Pennines. Lowlands of the Midlands means they can still fly in formation rather than have to fly IFR on old instruments.” IFR are Instrument Flight Rules which govern all aspects of civil aviation aircraft operation.

The Derbyshire Times has approached the Red Arrows media office for a statement.

