Paddington In Concert is touring to Sheffield City Hall on April 3, 2024. The London Concert Orchestra will accompany the film which stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Nicole Kidman, with Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton voicing Paddington and Aunt Lucy.

Based on Michael Bond’s much-loved books, the charming story follows the misadventures of a young bear from Peru who travels to London in search of a home. Taken in by the Brown family, who finds him lost and alone in Paddington Station, things are looking up for this rarest of bears. Until that is, he catches the eye of an ambitious museum taxidermist…