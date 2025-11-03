Tipi Christmas will be based in the event space in Chesterfield Market from November 7 until December 31, 2025.

A new festive experience in the heart of Chesterfield Market will celebrate the perfect event space that has been created by regeneration works.

Tipi Christmas offers a cosy environment with twinkling lights, seasonal hot drinks and festive cheer – throughout the day and into the evening.

Open from Friday, November 7 until Wednesday, December 31 at 9pm, the Tipi will be a great place to meet friends and family. Visitors will be greeted by an open fire as they step inside from the cold and can warm up with hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is set to be a fantastic attraction for people to visit in Chesterfield. The recent market regeneration works have created a great space where we can host events such as this, which can attract more people into the town centre.

“I’m sure the whole family will enjoy a trip to the Tipi. We hope that as many people as possible will come along and experience the festive spirit inside Tipi Christmas.”

Brett Jackson, owner and founder of Tipi Christmas, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Tipi Christmas to Chesterfield this winter. The newly developed market square is the perfect setting to create a warm and magical festive hub where families, friends, and the whole community can come together.

“We can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy mulled wine, indulgent hot chocolates, and plenty of festive cheer. We’re looking forward to making Tipi Christmas a special part of Chesterfield’s celebrations and helping everyone get into the Christmas spirit.”

Chesterfield also has a packed event programme planned for Christmas, with entertainment happening across the festive period. Keep an eye on the Chesterfield Borough Council’s social media channels and website for more details closer to the time.