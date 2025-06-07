Meet poultry, sheep, goats, cattle and bees at selected Derbyshire sites on Open Farm Sunday which is on June 8, 2025 (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Antonio Diaz)

Farms throughout Derbyshire will welcome members of the public in a unique celebration of food, farming and nature.

Open Farm Sunday on June 8 offers everyone the opportunity to explore the world of farming and showcases the journey of food from farm to table.

As well as being a brilliant family day out that offers animal encounters and guided tours, events are an opportunity to see how farmers are farming with nature and see first-hand what they are doing for the climate and sustainable food production.

On June 8, visitors can call at the following sites in Holmesfield, Wirksworth, Edale and Shottle that have signed up to Open Farm Sunday which is now in its 19th year:

Family-run Unthank Hall Farm at Holmesfield will be offering tours starting at 10am and 12 noon. There will be opportunities to meet pigs, cows, chickens, sheep and honey bees, watch worm charming, take selfies with a tractor and buy home-grown produce from a pop-up shop. Booking is essential, visit www.trybooking.com/uk/ETFV. For more details, email: [email protected] or call 07921 251634.

Friendly animals, birds and staff will greet families calling at Stile Croft, 36 Willowbath Lane, Wirksworth on June 8 between 12noon and 4pm. Outdoor games, refreshments and a charity stall will be at the smallholding which is renowned for its poultry and vegetables. For more details, email: [email protected] or call 07925 232497.

Families visiting the 350-acre Hardenclough Farm at Barber Booth, Edale will be able to see a sheepdog demonstration and shearing demonstration, take part in a farm walk looking at the different sheep breeds and wildlife and meet farmer James and his family to find out all about the farm and what’s happening at this time of year. The two-hour sessions on June 8 start at 10am and 2pm. Book at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EWJO. For further information, email: [email protected] or call 07772 800963.

Watch mother goats being milked and meet their little kids, get up close to hens and cows and try to find the queen bee among the colony at Handley Farm, Wilderbrook Lane, Shottle, near Belper. Home-produced honey and fresh rhubarb will be on sale, food and drink will be available to purchase in the Bull Shed, and the bar will be open (cash only). The farm will be open in two sessions on June 8 – from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 3.30pm. Book via www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/83943. For further information, email: [email protected] or call 01773 550056.