Visit Gulliver’s Kingdom car-free and enjoy discounted entry this summer
As part of this initiative, anyone travelling by bus or train can take advantage of savings of up to 35% off from the entry gate price to Gulliver’s Kingdom by taking the greener option.
Traveling by bus is more affordable than ever, with most buses in England offering £2 single fares until 31st December 2024. For those planning a visit by train, Matlock Bath Train Station is conveniently located just a 10-minute walk from Gulliver’s Kingdom, with regular services from Derby, Matlock, and Nottingham.
Good Journey champions car-free leisure travel. The Good Journey website features over 500 UK attractions that offer a discount or reward for visitors who travel by train, bus, bike or foot.
Nat Taplin from Good Journey commented: “When you take the bus or train to Gulliver’s Kingdom the adventure begins as soon as you step out the door. The kids will love a bus or train ride. Enjoy a picnic or a game of i-spy on the way. You’ll save money too. You can ride the bus all the way from Derby for just £2 each way and you’ll enjoy a fab 35% discount on entry when you show a bus or train ticket.”
Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: "We are delighted to partner with Good Journey to make visiting Gulliver’s Kingdom more accessible and environmentally friendly. This initiative not only offers great savings for our guests but also promotes sustainable travel options. We look forward to welcoming more visitors who choose to travel car-free."
For more information about Gulliver’s Kingdom visit www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk
