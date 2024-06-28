Classic motorcycles will be on display at Crich Tramway Village on Sunday, July 7 (photo: Doug Leman)

Vintage motorcycles will be a big draw for visitors to a Derbyshire tourist attraction.

Crich Tramway Village is hosting its annual Classic Motorcycle Day on Sunday, July 7. The event has already attracted bookings of more than 350 entries for classic motorcycles, made up of vintage machines to modern machines of the 1990s, all of which must be over 25 years old.

There are numerous trophies for the best motorcycles and scooters including Best Original, Best British, Best Japanese, Best Italian, Best International, Best Pre-war motorcycles, and Best Scooter. Expert judges will decide the winners of these.

The ‘Best in Show’ Trophy will, again, be voted for by the visiting public, who are encouraged to browse the whole display before making their selection.

This is the seventh event for Crich Tramway Village’s partnership with the Vincent HRD Owners Club with sponsorship from Derwent Waste Management.

John Lambley, Vincent HRD Owners Club organiser, said: “Many of the classic motorcycle owners consider this event to be one of the most important in the year, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s display and vote for their favourite machine.”

The Classic Motorcycle Day will be open from 10am until 5pm.

Candi Bell, events manager at Crich Tramway Village, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for another great day for browsing the classic collection of motorcycles, taking vintage tram rides and enjoying live music in the afternoon from Midnight Shift.”

Admission is £23 (adults, seniors), £14 (child, 4-15 years), £52 (family, two adults and three children or one adult and up to four children).