The Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath is hosting Victorian themed activities including living history actors, cavern and overland tours, storytelling, spinning and weaving on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Spokesman David Thornton said: “This will be a weekend like no other! Our Fantastic Happenings are all about celebrating different aspects of our rich heritage, from the lead miners who worked beneath the ground to the wealthy Victorian artists and poets who climbed to the Heights of Abraham over 160 years ago”.

There will be the very first opportunity to take a Victorian themed guided tour through the Rutland Cavern with living history actors Samuel Croft (Russ Hubber), Rose Matthews (Andi McGrath) and Joseph Cobbleton (Kaleb Atherton). A brand-new overground tour will be led by Victorian estate owner Benjamin Bryan.