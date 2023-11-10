Updated: 22 Derbyshire markets, fairs and festivals where customers can beat the festive rush

Families can have great days out in Derbyshire in the run-up to Christmas.
Get into the festive spirit with a visit to Chatsworth Christmas Market, make a seasonal wreath at Ilam Park of take your dog on a Santa Paws walk in Kedleston Hall's parkland. Photo: Submitted
2. Hardwick Hall
Take your family on a lantern-lit adventure this Christmas at Hardwick Wintertide from November 17 to January 7. Tip-toe around the Elizabethan mansion as you gasp in delight at the fully immersive festive displays. Follow the Lord of Misrule’s voice throughout the house as you discover what makes an Elizabethan Christmas special. Don’t forget to fuel up with a mulled wine or hot drink in the gardens before exploring the family-friendly winter trail in the Stableyard. Last entry to the house is 2.15pm to allow enough times to view the rooms in comfort. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield
Christmas Art & Craft Fair, St Leonard's Church, Valley Road/Hartington Road, Spital, Chesterfield, November 11, from 12 noon to 6pm.
Spital Arts is hosting its first Christmas fair offering paintings, artwork, portraits, decoupage, calligraphy, textiles and cards. Refreshments will be available. Free admission. (Generic photo for illustrative purposes). Photo: Anton/Stock Adobe
4. Bakewell
Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market, Haddon Hall, Bakewell on November 16-19, November 23-16, November 30 - December 3, December 7-10 from 9.30am-1pm and 1.30pm- 5pm, (last admission at 4.15pm). Closed Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays.
Discover exquisite gifts produced in Derbyshire and beyond on the many stalls set up in the 900-year-old hall and grounds. There will be new and old faces among the artisan traders who support this popular annual event. Admission £9.50 per adult (16+ years), £2.50 child (5-15 years) and free for infant (0-4 years). Photo: Jason Chadwick