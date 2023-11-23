Updated: 16 Derbyshire markets, fairs and festivals still set to take place to get you in the festive spirit

Families can have great days out in Derbyshire in the run-up to Christmas.
Whatever your budget, you’re bound to find a gift that can’t be bought on the high street and one that will bring joy to its recipient on Christmas Day.
1. Hardwick Hall
Take your family on a lantern-lit adventure this Christmas at Hardwick Wintertide until January 7. Tip-toe around the Elizabethan mansion as you gasp in delight at the fully immersive festive displays. Follow the Lord of Misrule’s voice throughout the house as you discover what makes an Elizabethan Christmas special. Don’t forget to fuel up with a mulled wine or hot drink in the gardens before exploring the family-friendly winter trail in the Stableyard. Last entry to the house is 2.15pm to allow enough times to view the rooms in comfort. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bakewell
Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market, Haddon Hall, Bakewell on November 23-26, November 30 - December 3, December 7-10 from 9.30am-1pm and 1.30pm- 5pm, (last admission at 4.15pm). Closed Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays.
Discover exquisite gifts produced in Derbyshire and beyond on the many stalls set up in the 900-year-old hall and grounds. There will be new and old faces among the artisan traders who support this popular annual event. Admission £9.50 per adult (16+ years), £2.50 child (5-15 years) and free for infant (0-4 years). Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Ashford-in-the-Water
Christmas Market, Carriage House, Thornbridge Hall, Ashford-in-the-Water, running November 24-26, open from 10am to 4pm.
Artisan producers will be tempting visitors with 20 stalls laden with goodies and refreshments including mulled wine and mince pies. Santa's grotto in the hall's underground bar and nightclub will offer children the opportunity to meet Father Christmas on November 24, from 11am to 1pm, November 25 at 10.30am, 12 noon and 1pm to 2.30pm. The Christmas Market and Grotto is available with garden entry giving access to 10 acres of grounds. A family ticket for two adults and two children (3-16 years) costs £18, adult £7 (17 years), child £3 (three to 16 years) with free admission for under 3s. Photo: Thornbridge Hall
4. Chatsworth
Chatsworth Christmas Market, Chatsworth House, running until November 26 and open 10am to 5.30pm.
One of the most popular events in Derbyshire at this time of year, the outdoor Chatsworth Christmas Market offers 100 stalls laden with festive gift ideas and culinary delights. Parking cost £17 before 3pm and £11 after 3pm on weekdays, £28 before 3pm and £17 after 3pm on weekends. Photo: Submitted