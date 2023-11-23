Updated: 16 Derbyshire markets, fairs and festivals still set to take place to get you in the festive spirit

1 . Hardwick Hall

Take your family on a lantern-lit adventure this Christmas at Hardwick Wintertide until January 7. Tip-toe around the Elizabethan mansion as you gasp in delight at the fully immersive festive displays. Follow the Lord of Misrule’s voice throughout the house as you discover what makes an Elizabethan Christmas special. Don’t forget to fuel up with a mulled wine or hot drink in the gardens before exploring the family-friendly winter trail in the Stableyard. Last entry to the house is 2.15pm to allow enough times to view the rooms in comfort. Photo: Brian Eyre