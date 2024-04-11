Take afternoon tea at Dobbies Chesterfield and take home a planter created by you (photo: Dobbies Garden Centres).

Dobbies Chesterfield, based at Barlborough Links, will be hosting an Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience on April 13 and 20 at which each attendee will create a planter worth £30 to take home.

Guests can enjoy three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, accompanied by unlimited tea and coffee refills, and the option to upgrade the drink to a latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate or speciality tea at a small additional cost.

The first tier will include a variety of freshly made finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon and cream cheese; egg mayonnaise and watercress; and ham, rocket and wholegrain mustard. The second tier includes Dobbies' famed scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and the third tier will feature a delightful array of sweet treats, including a rainbow meringue kiss and lemon mousse.

After enjoying the afternoon tea, guests in Chesterfield will take part in an interactive workshop led by a member of Dobbies' gardening team. They will offer top tips and answer questions on how to plant up a container from scratch, and each attendee will have the chance to plant up their own, with a terracotta pot, seasonal bedding plants, hederas and heathers.

Adam Veysey, Dobbies’ head of food development, said: ““We love creating a vibrant community at Dobbies where people of all ages and experiences can come together to give gardening a go, and having afternoon tea with a planting experience is the ideal combination.

"Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a beginner, everyone is welcome.”