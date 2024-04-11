Unleash your creativity and tastebuds at Dobbies garden centre's new venture
Dobbies Chesterfield, based at Barlborough Links, will be hosting an Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience on April 13 and 20 at which each attendee will create a planter worth £30 to take home.
Guests can enjoy three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, accompanied by unlimited tea and coffee refills, and the option to upgrade the drink to a latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate or speciality tea at a small additional cost.
The first tier will include a variety of freshly made finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon and cream cheese; egg mayonnaise and watercress; and ham, rocket and wholegrain mustard. The second tier includes Dobbies' famed scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and the third tier will feature a delightful array of sweet treats, including a rainbow meringue kiss and lemon mousse.
After enjoying the afternoon tea, guests in Chesterfield will take part in an interactive workshop led by a member of Dobbies' gardening team. They will offer top tips and answer questions on how to plant up a container from scratch, and each attendee will have the chance to plant up their own, with a terracotta pot, seasonal bedding plants, hederas and heathers.
Adam Veysey, Dobbies’ head of food development, said: ““We love creating a vibrant community at Dobbies where people of all ages and experiences can come together to give gardening a go, and having afternoon tea with a planting experience is the ideal combination.
"Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a beginner, everyone is welcome.”
Tickets for this new Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience are priced at £40 per person (with the planter valued at £30). To making a booking visit: www.dobbies.com/events
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.