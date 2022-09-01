True and the Rainbow Kingdom heroine from Netflix series will meet families at Derbyshire toy shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

True will be visiting The Entertainer at Westfield Shopping Centre, Derby, on Saturday, September 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Craig Lowe, events co-ordinator at The Entertainer, said: “With the fourth season of True and The Rainbow Kingdom to be released in December 2022, we’re certain that this event will be super popular”

“This is a great opportunity for families to meet and greet their favourite heroine, snap some memorable photos and have some fun. We can’t wait to share this joyful occasion with as many fans who can join us this Saturday!”

The Entertainer’s True and The Rainbow Kingdom meet and greet is completely free-of-charge, and provides families with a budget friendly, fun-filled day out, where they can take great photos and have fun with their favourite character in-store.

What’s more, The Entertainer has a huge stock of True and The Rainbow Kingdom goodies including a 12” deluxe True doll. Made from high-quality and brightly coloured plush fabric it is the perfect companion for any adventure.