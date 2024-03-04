Treat your mum to afternoon tea and a rose gift to celebrate Mother's Day at Dobbies' Chesterfield store
Dobbies’ Chesterfield store, which is based at Barlborough Links, is celebrating Mother’s Day by hosting the tea party on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.
From freshly-made sandwiches to a tempting cheese and tomato quiche, along with a rich chocolate and salted caramel profiteroles, Dobbies’ Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea offering will leave mums of all ages feeling appreciated. Unlimited tea and coffee refills and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons in included in the price of £25 per adult. Mums will also be gifted a beautiful miniature indoor rose, worth £10, to take home as part of the experience.
Families looking to celebrate together can add on Dobbies’ Children’s Afternoon Tea, priced at £8.50 per child. This offering includes finger sandwiches filled with ham, tuna mayonnaise, and jam, as well as some of Dobbies' famous scones or sweet treats like orange jelly and a strawberry dessert.
Sarah Murray, who developed Dobbies’ Mother’s Day offering, is excited to welcome families along to celebrate the occasion. She said: “Mother's Day is a wonderful time to show gratitude and love to the amazing women in our lives. We can't wait to see the smiles on everyone's faces as they spend quality time together, while tucking into some tasty treats.”
For additional information on Dobbies’ Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea visit, www.dobbies.com/events.