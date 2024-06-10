Train rides in Derbyshire garden during Father's Day weekend to raise money for National Garden Scheme's support of health charities
The garden at Holmlea, Derby Road, Ambergate will be open on June 15 and 16 in aid of the National Garden Scheme.
Garden owner Tracy Reid said ‘We’ve always aimed for our garden to be family friendly with activities to keep children entertained while parents and grandparents enjoy the garden, so we were delighted when ‘Arthur’s Here and There Railway’ contacted us to ask if they could join us for our open weekend. They are very generously offering free train rides throughout the open weekend to help us raise funds for the National Garden Scheme. Previous visitors to the garden will know we have a ‘Railwayana’ theme in the garden so it really is the perfect partnership’
Holmlea’s garden include a railway signal box, a canal lock water feature and boules court. Home-made teas are served in The Pavilion.
Admission to Holmlea is just £4, children visit free.The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to more than 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands. The generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors resulted in donaions of more than £3.4million in 2023 to beneficiaries including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute. Founded in 1925 to support district nurses, The National Garden Scheme has since donated more than £70million to its beneficiary charities.For find out which private gardens support the National Garden Scheme by welcoming the public, go to www.ngs.org.uk
