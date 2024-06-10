Train rides will be held in the garden at Holmlea, Derby Road, Ambergate on June 15 and 16 from 11am until 4pm.

Train rides will be offered in a Derbyshire garden over the Father’s Day weekend.

The garden at Holmlea, Derby Road, Ambergate will be open on June 15 and 16 in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

Garden owner Tracy Reid said ‘We’ve always aimed for our garden to be family friendly with activities to keep children entertained while parents and grandparents enjoy the garden, so we were delighted when ‘Arthur’s Here and There Railway’ contacted us to ask if they could join us for our open weekend. They are very generously offering free train rides throughout the open weekend to help us raise funds for the National Garden Scheme. Previous visitors to the garden will know we have a ‘Railwayana’ theme in the garden so it really is the perfect partnership’

Holmlea’s garden include a railway signal box, a canal lock water feature and boules court. Home-made teas are served in The Pavilion.

