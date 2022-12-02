A festive trail will run at Carsington Water from December 17 until January 2.

Using a special map, visitors can head out on a scenic walk around the trail, helping to solve what a forgetful snowman has lost in each of the Christmas scenes! Each completed sheet receives a selection box, or a non-dairy alternative, at the end of the trail all for just £4!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Marshall, senior visitor engagement manager at Severn Trent, said: “We know that finances are tight for a lot of people this year, and our trail offers a fantastic, affordable day out and a great way to keep the kids entertained.”

Follow a festive trail at Carsington Water from December 17 to January 2 and take home a treat at the end of it (photo: Getty Images/Imgorthand)

Most Popular

The trail runs every day except Christmas Day, from 10am to 3pm. There’s no need for visitors to book ahead and fancy dress is encouraged. Parking charges apply.