Trail-blazing families enjoy low-cost festive fun at Carsington Water

Families looking for a fun-packed, affordable activity during the Christmas holiday should make tracks for a Derbyshire beauty spot.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:23pm

A festive trail will run at Carsington Water from December 17 until January 2.

Using a special map, visitors can head out on a scenic walk around the trail, helping to solve what a forgetful snowman has lost in each of the Christmas scenes! Each completed sheet receives a selection box, or a non-dairy alternative, at the end of the trail all for just £4!

Donna Marshall, senior visitor engagement manager at Severn Trent, said: “We know that finances are tight for a lot of people this year, and our trail offers a fantastic, affordable day out and a great way to keep the kids entertained.”

Follow a festive trail at Carsington Water from December 17 to January 2 and take home a treat at the end of it (photo: Getty Images/Imgorthand)

    The trail runs every day except Christmas Day, from 10am to 3pm. There’s no need for visitors to book ahead and fancy dress is encouraged. Parking charges apply.

    For more information on Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit: stwater.co.uk/events

