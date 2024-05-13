Total Wipeout-style inflatable water park less than an hour from Chesterfield to open just in time for school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Aquapark is set to reopen ready for the bank holiday and school half term.

Aquapark Doncaster is set to reopen just in time for the bank holiday and school half term.

The floating inflatable aquapark is based at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Doncaster, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways.

It will reopen on Saturday, May 25, and stay open throughout the school holiday.

It will then only open on weekends until July 24, before running daily again throughout the summer until early September.

Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark, which will be open between 10am and 6pm daily for the half-term holiday.

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “This is a really popular attraction, and we know how much families from Doncaster and further afield love to enjoy the water.

“We introduced some new elements to the aquapark last year including a skyrocket and giant trampoline which were very well received.

“The inflatable course, along with all the other exciting activities that we have at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, are a perfect way for families to get adventurous and have fun together.”

The centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, open water swimming, climbing, archery and even axe-throwing.

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing, and cost £19 when booked online in advance or £20 for on-site bookings on the day.