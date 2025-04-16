Jayne Torvil and Christopher Dean during their gold-winning medal performance of Bolero at the Winter Olympics in February 1984 (photo: Schlage/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Legendary ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be in action in Sheffield during their last tour together before they hang up their skates.

Their farewell tour Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance is at Sheffield Arena on April 19 and 20, 2025. The tour will include a very special updated performance of Bolero, which won them a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics. It will also feature some Dancing on Ice skating favourites, including this year’s finalists Annette Dytrt and Mark Hanretty.

Torvill & Dean have spent a record half a century together as skating partners, during which time they have toured all over the world, competed at the highest standard of figure skating and won countless awards.

Jayne said: “We’ve had the most incredible time, and we always love skating and performing together but as you get older you can’t do all the things you used to easily. We still want to be able to do it all, but your body doesn’t let you, so you want to go out on a high. We keep ourselves fit and healthy, and we eat well and get plenty of rest, but we want to be able to go out feeling really, really good, and while we know we can still do a great job.”

Chris said: “Fifty years is a great number, and it feels right to say it’s time that we most probably retire or stop doing this whilst we still feel that we can perform it in a way that we’re used to.”

The duo announced their retirement from skating on February 14, 2024 - 40 years to the day since they took home gold at the Sarajevo Olympics for their breathtaking performance of Bolero. Watched by an audience of 24million in the UK, the spectacular ice dance earned Torvill & Dean a place in the history books as one of the greatest sporting moments of the 20th century.

Our Last Dance is set to be a spectacular celebration of two of the UK’s most respected athletes. Chris said: “The show is a retrospective storytelling of our career from the very beginning until modern day, so it will include everything that’s been a big part of our journey. Our aim was always to make the show as spectacular as possible.

“Being able to go out and perform in front of an audience is still a real thrill. We’re very honoured that people like to watch us perform and it’s such a

pleasure to be able to say hello, and thank you, one last time.”

Tickets, priced from £41.50, are available from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk