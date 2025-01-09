Exploring the rural pathways is a great way to stay active in the coldest months of the year and the promise of a warm pub is the icing on the cake.

Outdoor apparel brand D-Robe has delved into Alltrails and TripAdviser data to uncover the top three Peak District walks.

The Mam Tor, Hollins Cross, Castleton and Cave Dale Circular takes the top spot in the rankings with a score of 86.4/100. Walkers can take a refreshment stop at The George in the village of Castleton.

In second place is the Ashford, Monsal Dale, and Shacklow Wood Circular with a score of 64.7/100. Visitors can relax by a warm fire at The Packhorse Inn at Little Longstone after a leg-stretching 9.5km walk in the Peaks. Please note that maintenance work including tree felling is currently being carried out on the Monsal Trail on weekdays until mid-February resulting in sections of the traffic-free route being closed to the public; weekends are unaffected.

In third place with a score of 56.9/100 is Robin Hood to Jenkin Chapel Out and Back Trail. Walkers can enjoy some hearty food and drink at The Robin Hood Inn in Rainow near Macclesfield.

Matt Salkeld, spokesperson for D-Robe said: “From Mam Tor to the Monsal Dale, there are loads of amazing walks to explore. Plus it doesn’t hurt to have a warm and welcoming pub to look forward to afterwards! “The added bonus of knowing that routes and pubs are dog-friendly ensures that our furry friends won’t be left out in the cold and can really enjoy the experience too.”