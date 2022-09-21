Top pumpkin-picking patches for families to have fun in Derbyshire

Ashover Family Farm on Eastwood Lane, Ashover, S45 0BD, will welcome the public for pumpkin picking on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25 and every day throughout October, from 10am to 4pm. Farmer Chris Tomlinson said: “We have grown around 50,000 pumpkins, loads of sizes and varieties. We also have a lot of very large giant pumpkins – which will need two people to lift off the ground. This year we have Unicorn Pony Parties joining us doing pony rides.” Burgers, hot chocolate and coffee will be available to refresh pumpkin pickers.

Village Pumpkins at Oak Tree Farm, Johnnygate Lane, Barlow, S18 7SE, launches its picking season on Saturday, October 1, from 9am to 5pm. Charlie Village said: “We have 12 acres completely full of pumpkins for people to pick. We have a hay bale slide for the kids, farmyard animals to see including Turk the turkey. We have all the usual attractions – big chair, tractors – and the shepherds hut with usual drinks and, new for this year, milkshakes including a pumpkin spiced flavour and toffee apple flavour. We have Pizza Pi with us every weekend as well as Project D donuts.” Pumpkin prices at Village Pumpkins range from 50p to £10 and picking is available on the weekends of October 1 and 2, 8 and 9, 15 and 16, then every day from October 17 to 31. £1 parking per car at the weekends, free parking during the week.

Stretton Hall Farm near Clay Cross is launching its pumpkin patch on October 1 with a giveaway. A lucky winner will get a two-night stay in a glamping pod, plus a £30 voucher to be spent on the farm’s pumpkins and a £25 voucher for the farm shop. Full details of how to enter are on the farm’s social media site: www.facebook.com/strettonhallfarmshop There are 15 different pumpkins available at Stretton Hall Farm which will be open to the public until October 31. Hot food such as barbecue and wood fired pizzas will be available every weekend and all half term. Attractions include face painting and a crafts tent.

Two-year-old Tllly Tomlinson explores the giant pumpkins on her family's farm at Eastwood Lane, Ashover.

A mind-blowing 90,000 pumpkins have been planted at Lime Farm, Mansfield Road, Morley, DE7 6JU, where Mr Pumpkin offers 40 different varieties to choose from. Pumpkins are priced from £2 each. This year’s picking season opens on October 2, from 10am to 4pm, and continues every weekend and all half-term week until October 30. Entrance is £2 by ticket only, under 16s free. To buy tickets or to check the hours of opening on each day, visit the website www.mrpumpkin.co.uk

Shirley Pumpkins at Shirley Hall Farm, Shirley, near Ashbourne, DE6 3AT, will be open to the public for the first picking session of 2022 on Saturday, October 8, from 10am to 4pm. The farm will also be open on October 9, 15, 16 and from October 22 to 30 to coincide with the school half-term holiday.