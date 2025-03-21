Top 10 attractions to look out for at 1940s Market in Chesterfield town centre

Time-travelling visitors can listen to music, watch street performances and look at period dress similar to that worn by people 80 years ago in the themed event on April 10.
Attractions will be rolled out across the town centre from 10am until 4pm and will run alongside the weekly Thursday flea market.
Organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, the annual 1940s Market will be held during the Easter holidays. Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The 1940s Market includes a range of free fantastic entertainment, that is always enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. We encourage you to put the date in your diary early, so you don’t miss out.”
Here are 10 things to look out for at the market this year.
