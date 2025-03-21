Top 10 attractions to look out for at 1940s Market in Chesterfield town centre

Time-travelling visitors can listen to music, watch street performances and look at period dress similar to that worn by people 80 years ago in the themed event on April 10.

Attractions will be rolled out across the town centre from 10am until 4pm and will run alongside the weekly Thursday flea market.

Organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, the annual 1940s Market will be held during the Easter holidays. Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The 1940s Market includes a range of free fantastic entertainment, that is always enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. We encourage you to put the date in your diary early, so you don’t miss out.”

Here are 10 things to look out for at the market this year.

1940s Market Oliver Knight holding a Second World War M1 Carbine rifle, supervised by Ian Beck, at the 1940s Market in 2024.

See the Kalamazoo Dance Band in Rykneld Square at regular intervals from 11am to 3.15pm.

A walkabout pilot with a magnificent flying machine complete with 6ft wingspan, loud onboard sound system and a penny farthing for an undercarriage will entertain visitors in the Market Place from 12noon to 2.30pm.