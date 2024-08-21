Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A campaign group from Chesterfield, set up this year to clean up the town's parks, is hosting a free-to-attend water fight event this weekend.

Chesterfield RoundTables’s Great Water Fight event will be taking place on August 24 at Stand Road park between 1pm to 3pm.

The organisation, whose primary mission is to clean up local parks, has also begun to host family events such as this.

The chairman of Chesterfield RoundTable Michael Burnell said: “We felt that family events in Chesterfield were extremely repetitive and extremely expensive. We’ve seen them all and done them all, so we decided to start branching out into hosting our own family affordable events as well.”

Since the organisation started in February this year, Chesterfield RoundTable has hosted several family events so far including a treasure hunt and axe throwing event. Michael and the team got inspiration for the Great Water Fight from a similar event held in Sheffield.

It will be free entry and will include three water “arenas” for separate age groups. These will include areas for infants and children with special needs, another area for parents and children under the age of 13, and a third area for those over 13.

The event will also have an ice cream van, face painting and glitter tattoo station, as well as an organisers tent in which guests can meet members of the Chesterfield Roundtable team. Collection buckets will also be found throughout the park. The money collected by the buckets will go towards Chesterfield RoundTable’s future events, and their park clean-up projects.

According to Michael, they aew expecting around 2,000 people to attend the event this weekend. Their hope is that if the event is popular enough, the Great Water Fight could become something the group hosts annually.

Michael said: “It’s going to be a fantastic day. There will be plenty of areas where you won’t get soaked by the water pistols, so if you are just going to attend to watch the chaos you will be fine.

“It also supports what we are trying to do and the more support we get the more events that you are going to see.”

More information about this upcoming event and the work that Chesterfield Roundtable does can be found on the website and Facebook page.