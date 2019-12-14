This is when you can visit Chatsworth House over Christmas

The popular Christmas market may be over for this year at Chatsworth – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to see and do at Derbyshire’s finest country estate this winter.

The Christmas season continues at Chatsworth until January 5, with the house, garden and farmyard only shutting on December 24, 25 and 26, and January 1.

Chatsworth House, near Bakewell, northern England, is pictured on March 16, 2016.'Chatsworth House will reopen to the public on March 19, 2016, following its winter closure. / AFP / OLI SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

This year the house has been decorated with a theme of ‘A Land Far, Far Away’, inspired by countries that have influenced generations of the Cavendish family who live on the estate.

Items of memorabilia from countries such as Morocco, India, the Netherlands, Italy, China, Japan and America feature in the intricate displays, which include 30 Christmas trees, 60,000 baubles and a million fairy lights.

Visitors can also explore the house after sunset during a series of 'twilight evenings’ on Thursdays and Fridays in December. Mince pies and wine are served, and there is live music from a trio of string players.

Chatsworth’s Christmas preparations have just been the subject of an hour-long Channel 4 documentary that is available to watch using the on-demand service All 4.

Beyond New Year’s Day, the house, garden, farmyard and playground are closed from January 6 to March 20, but the shops and cafés around the Stables courtyard will remain open.

Parking restrictions caused by recent bad weather and flooding have now been lifted.

See www.chatsworth.org for times, details of how to book for the twilight evenings and further information.