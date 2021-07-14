This is when Chesterfield Canal tripboat cruises will resume

Madeline will resume cruises from Hollingwood Hub on July 24, 2021.

Chesterfield Canal Trust will resume cruises on the Madeline boat from Hollingwood Hub in Staveley on Saturday, July 24.

The John Varley II will welcome back passengers at Tapton Lock, Chesterfield, from Sunday, July 25.

July 25 will also see Hugh Henshall cruising from the Lock Keeper pub in Worksop and Seth Ellis hosting pirate trips in Retford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Varley II will restart cruises from Tapton Lock on July 25.

Sarah Stephens, the trustee in charge of tripboats, said: “We have been running a few charter cruises with very strict Covid rules since May, but now our crews are delighted to be able to get back to our regular public trips.”

Trips along the canal will include cake and cruise and strawberry cream tea cruises on Fridays throughout August.

Cruises range from 20 minutes to six hours.There are 17 different types and lengths of trips running from eight different venues. Prices vary from £2 to £22. To see the full list go to the trust’s website https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/trip-boats/

Boats can also be chartered for £60 an hour for up to 12 passengers.

Seth Ellis welcomes back the public with pirate trips on July 25.

All the boats will still be taking precautions such as proper cleaning regimes, hand sanitising and good ventilation. The wearing of masks will be welcome.

READ THIS: Plans to restore major stretch of Chesterfield canal get the green light

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe