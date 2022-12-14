There are still tickets left to see Santa at Derbyshire Fire Station this Christmas

Shirebrook Fire Station on Portland Road will host Santa’s grotto this Christmas.

Tickets are on sale at Shirebrook Co-op on Victoria Street, costing £5 per child – including a gift from Santa.

Participants will get to ride the fire engine to Santa’s grotto.

Santa will be at Shirebrook Fire Station.

Food and refreshments will be on offer, with a bouncy castle for the little ones to enjoy.

And a tombola will keep families entertained, with plenty to be won on the night – and there will be an opportunity for families to meet their neighbourhood fire crew as part of the festivities.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Fire Fighter’s Charity – a UK-wide service providing a broad range of health and wellbeing services for the fire service community and their families.

Fire Fighter Josh Harvey from Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Shirebrook crew members are proud to serve Shirebrook and our wider communities.

“Christmas is a magical time for everyone and we wanted to help spread the magic while raising money for an incredible charity.

“We hope everyone enjoys the grotto.

“Make sure to keep an eye out for Santa on his fire engine run on Thursday, December 22.”

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) Watch Manager Shane Reeves said: “Our Santa’s Grotto is returning this year and we couldn’t be more excited to share this with the communities of Shirebrook.

“Christmas is a magical time and events like this are fantastic as they not only allow us to meet our local communities but help us spread some festive cheer as we look forward to the big day.

“By hosting this event, we are also able raise money for a very worthy cause – the Fire Fighter’s Charity.

“Which is always there to support fire and rescue employees and their families in the UK whenever they need them the most.”

The grotto will run on Monday, December 19, and Tuesday, December 20 from 4pm-8pm.

The event has limited spaces and admissions are by ticket only.