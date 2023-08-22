The Sell-Out Local Tissington Trail Half Marathon returns for the New Year

Leading race organiser, Nice Work, is pleased to announce that the picturesque Tissington Trail Half Marathon is returning on Saturday 27th January and Sunday 28th January 2024. Local running enthusiasts are encouraged to lace up their running shoes and prepare to be enchanted by the natural beauty that awaits at the Tissington Trail!

Embracing the sweeping landscapes, this extraordinary race is one of Nice Work’s most popular amongst the community – after the Tissington Trail Half-Marathon in September sold out months in advance, Nice Work has decided to launch a brand new edition with an accompanying 10k for the New Year. This 2024 edition will still take place over the course of two days in order to accommodate the overwhelming number of sign-ups.

The Tissington Trail is regularly featured in the Runner's World Top 10 UK trail races and promises to be an unparalleled experience for all participants, from seasoned athletes to first-time half-marathon runners alike.

A Scenic Journey Awaits: The Tissington Trail Half Marathon is a scenic trail on the site of a former railway line from Ashbourne to Buxton, and showcases breathtaking landscapes, lush greenery, and picturesque views that will leave every runner in awe, and provides an ethereal escape from the pressures of daily life.

"The Tissington Trail holds a special place in the hearts of our vibrant Nice Work community," says Rachael Wood, Managing Director of Nice Work. "It's not just about the breathtaking scenery, but also the spirit of togetherness it fosters among runners of all abilities. This race has become a true celebration of our community's passion for running and connecting with nature. We all come together, encouraging and supporting one another to make the most of this picturesque location."

Join the Experience: Registration for the Tissington Trail Half Marathon is now open! Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable journey through nature's embrace. Secure your spot today by visiting the official registration page: Register Now

Race Details:

Date: Saturday 27th January and Sunday 28th January 2024

Start Time: 10:00am

Location: Ashbourne Leisure Centre, Ashbourne, Derbyshire, DE6 1DR

Distance: Half Marathon (13.1 miles / 21.1 km) and 10k

Website: Tissington Trail Half Marathon

Supporting a Greener Future: In line with Nice Work’s commitment to sustainable and eco-preservation of nature's beauty, the brand will be supporting Trees Not Tees, which gives participants the option of planting a tree instead of receiving the traditional Nice Work t-shirt. By participating in the Tissington Trail Half Marathon, runners will not only enjoy a remarkable experience but also contribute to the conservation of the UK’s beloved natural treasures.

In the coming months, Nice Work Races plans to expand its services to new regions, collaborate with additional event organisers, and introduce sustainability features to further enhance the race experience.