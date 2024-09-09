The Secret Library of Books opens in Chesterfield

Market trader and local councillor, Ed Fordham, has kickstarted an initiative to promote the town centre and encourage reading. The scheme places books in public places such as benches in the Market Square and Shambles area and people can have them for free. There is no charge and it’s called The Secret Library of Books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting Monday 9th September 10 books are being released to Chesterfield Town Centre - this means there will be 10 books wrapped and placed out on the benches and in visible public places in and around the town centre.

These are for anyone who likes reading and are entirely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a range of books with some children books and some for older readers - if you find one of the books, but it’s not for you, don’t worry there will be more appearing in and around the Town Centre in the coming days and weeks.

Photo of books by Pixabay on Pexels

Speaking about the launch Ed Fordham, who has a stall on the open air market in Chesterfield, said “who doesn’t like to encourage reading or be given a book to read. I saw this scheme in other towns and thought Chesterfield deserves that, and so ‘bingo’ I got on and have started it. This is the first day - we intend to out books out most weekdays and most Saturdays - why not come into town and see if you can find a book.

“There is a real range of books for children and older readers and it’s very random which one you find, but we hope there is something for all ages.

“Chesterfield is a great town to live and shop in and small initiatives like this only help make it even better.”