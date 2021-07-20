The Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall is a hot ticket

An artisan market with 100 traders will be a big draw at the festival running from July 30 to August 1.

Dan Maycock an organiser, said: “Tickets have been selling really well and we are looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend.”

Sandy Docherty, a contestant in the Great British Bake-Off 2015,will be giving demonstrations.

The Great British Food Festival will return to Hardwick Hall after missing 2020 because of the pandemic.

Children’s activities and live bands will add to the fun.