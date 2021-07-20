The Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall is a hot ticket

The Great British Food Festival is returning to Hardwick Hall, promising a great day out for families.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:01 pm

An artisan market with 100 traders will be a big draw at the festival running from July 30 to August 1.

Dan Maycock an organiser, said: “Tickets have been selling really well and we are looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend.”

Sandy Docherty, a contestant in the Great British Bake-Off 2015,will be giving demonstrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Great British Food Festival will return to Hardwick Hall after missing 2020 because of the pandemic.
The Great British Food Festival will return to Hardwick Hall after missing 2020 because of the pandemic.

Children’s activities and live bands will add to the fun.

For tickets go to www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com

Hardwick HallDan Maycock