The Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall is a hot ticket
The Great British Food Festival is returning to Hardwick Hall, promising a great day out for families.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:01 pm
An artisan market with 100 traders will be a big draw at the festival running from July 30 to August 1.
Dan Maycock an organiser, said: “Tickets have been selling really well and we are looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend.”
Sandy Docherty, a contestant in the Great British Bake-Off 2015,will be giving demonstrations.
Children’s activities and live bands will add to the fun.
For tickets go to www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com