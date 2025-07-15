Summer of fun for families visiting Bolsover Castle where there will be silly Taskmaster challenges, a sword school and Robin Hood themed woodland skills workshops (photo: Jim Holden/English Heritage

Television show Taskmaster has inspired silly challenges for visitors to Bolsover Castle to explore this summer.

Engaging and playful tasks will engage families who should look out for a rubber duck or two on their way to completing the challenges. At the finishing zone, there will be the opportunity to celebrate the silliness with selfie shots and create a reward for your hard work.

This unique entertainment experience is being hosted at 17 iconic English Heritage sites across the country.

Beth Stone, head of visitor engagement and experience at English Heritage, said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer. From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks!”

Alex Horne, creator and star of Taskmaster, said: "From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster's assistant I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage. It's nice to go to nice places but it's even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least.”

Taskmaster runs at Bolsover Castle from July 19 to August 31. There will also be new games to discover from Playful Anywhere during this period.

Weekends throughout the summer will feature a sword school for budding knights, have a go archery and Robin Hood themed woodland skills workshops, all at Bolsover Castle. Sword School is on July 19 and 20, August 9 and 10; have a go archery on July 26 and 27 and August 16 and 17; woodland skills on August 2 and 3, August 30 and 31.

Bolsover Castle’s site is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Book online to get guaranteed entry and 15% off the price; under this offer, adult tickets cost from £15, child tickets from £9, family tickets from £24. Go to www.english-heritage.org.uk