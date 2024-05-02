Take a steam train ride along Derbyshire heritage railway
Restored vintage carriages will be steam hauled at Midland Railway – Butterley from May 4-6 to celebrate the bank holiday weekend.
Volounteers from the Midland Railway Trust dressed in period costume will be aboard the trains to add to the atmosphere and answer questions. There’s a special vintage i-Spy competition for children.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The Victorian Train Weekend is a great opportunity to ride on the very early Midland Railway carriages. It also demonstrates how improvements were made to the coaches so passengers could travel in comfort.”
Visitors in VIctorian costume travel at half-price (on the day tickets only) and visitors can purchase tickets in advance or on the day.
As well as taking a steam train ride, visitors can get off the train at Swanwick Junction and explore the complex, where you will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, the West Shed and the Country Park. Other attractions may also be open.
To book tickets, go to www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk. For further information, email: [email protected].
Midland Railway – Butterley is located on the outskirts of Ripley, just off the A38.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.