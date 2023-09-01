Dog owners from the community brought their pups to compete in seven categories, including Waggiest Tail, Best Behaved and Golden Oldie.

A panel of judges, made up of residents from Cadley Hill View, scored each contestant as they showcased their best talents and tricks and completed an agility course.

77-year-old resident and panel judge, Colin Burrows, said, ‘The best part of the day was watching the dogs perform and parade around the garden.

Cadley Crufts

"My favourite was the Great Dane, the biggest dog there! I hope we can have even more people with their dogs come next time.”

Kirsten Maskell, the daughter of a resident at Cadley Hill View, entered her dog in the competition. Kirsten said, ‘The event was absolutely fantastic!

"It’s not an event we’ve seen locally before so it drew in lots of new people. It was my dog’s first dog show, and it went really well, but she did have to share the goodies she received with her sisters when we got home.”

Eve Murphy, the Front of House Manager at Cadley Hill View, said, "We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in our first Cadley Crufts dog show, it was a huge success.

Cadley Crufts.

“Our residents and staff members had a fabulous time meeting new members of the community and their beautiful dogs. We can’t wait to do it all again next year!’

Everyone at Cadley Hill View is now looking forward to inviting their community to their pirate themed Autumn Fair on Saturday 16th September from 11:30 until 15:30. All are welcome to climb aboard to enjoy live entertainment, stalls from local businesses, homemade refreshments and lots of fun games with the Cadley Hill View residents.

To find out more about Cadley Hill View, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].

Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme.