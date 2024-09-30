Support for rail restoration grows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Chaytow has now taken on a new challenge to lead The Campaign for the Peak Line (CPL). This campaign calls for the reinstatement and upgrade of the Peak Line between Ambergate Junction to Buxton and Chinley via Matlock, returning a regular Derby – Manchester service for the first time since closure in 1968.

Approaching CPL’s first public meeting at the Matlock Imperial Rooms on October 25th, Stephen said that the recent poor journey experience of the Secretary of State, Louise Haigh, MP illustrated not only the need for The Peak Line, but just how poor rail services are for the East Midlands and the North. Ms Haigh had been obliged to stand on a crowded service between Manchester and Sheffield.

At the last meeting Stephen led for MEMRAP (Belper, April 2024) an audience of 100 people learned about proposals for the reinstated line. The then mayoral candidate, Claire Ward (now the EM mayor) stated that she would award a study if elected.

The Peak Line

During the event, the Sustrans representative, David Clasby, had made an impassioned contribution from the floor, representing a shift of position in favour of the rail restoration within the organisation, assuming a suitable replacement for the Monsal Trail and associated traffic reduction. These comments met with spontaneous and lengthy applause from the audience.

The campaign organisers sense that the positive response to their proposals could be indicative of a more general shift in public sentiment towards the railway’s restoration.

Please book your free ticket (Matlock Imperial Rooms, Friday October 25th, 5.30pm for 6pm start) at: www.tickettailor.com/events/thepeakline/1396150

The Labour MP for Derbyshire Dales, John Whitby, is expected to attend the event.

Derby to Buxton service 13 August 1960

The next meeting is planned for Buxton, likely to be Spring 2025. Meanwhile, CPL hopes to work with the EM Mayor through the new East Midlands Combined County Authority to progress plans towards a study.