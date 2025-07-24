Meet Zelva, the beautiful giant animatronic tortoise and her handler Sheldon Aristotle Chandler on Saturday, July 26 at half-hourly sessions starting at 11am and ending at 1.30pm. Walk side by side with the world’s oldest and most awesome reptile, help to feed her, stroke her enormous shell and be inspired by a close encounter with nature at its most incredible!placeholder image
Meet Zelva, the beautiful giant animatronic tortoise and her handler Sheldon Aristotle Chandler on Saturday, July 26 at half-hourly sessions starting at 11am and ending at 1.30pm. Walk side by side with the world’s oldest and most awesome reptile, help to feed her, stroke her enormous shell and be inspired by a close encounter with nature at its most incredible!

Summer Saturdays in Chesterfield offer walkabout entertainers and free activities

By Gay Bolton
Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST
Fantastic entertainers and free activities are heading for Chesterfield Market every Saturday throughout the summer holidays.

There is something for everyone to enjoy – from walkabout entertainment to make you laugh through to a workshop where you’ll be able to learn about nature and how to identify animal tracks.

The Summer Saturdays in Chesterfield entertainment programme has been organised by Chesterfield Borough Council and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

1. Edmund and Hilary Explorers

2. Wildlife Detectives

3. Madame Zuccini: Vegetable Entertainer Extraordinary

4. Beautiful Butterflies

