1 . Edmund and Hilary Explorers

Major ‘Eddy’ Edward Edmund and Lance Corporal Henry ‘Stinker’ Hilary have one objective: to explore the new world and expand the empire! These two gentlemen explorers dressed in tropical kit, and covered in cobwebs and memories are trying to work out why they are so darn lost and need your help. You can point them in the right direction on Saturday, July 26 at 10.30am, 12noon and 2pm. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council