There is something for everyone to enjoy – from walkabout entertainment to make you laugh through to a workshop where you’ll be able to learn about nature and how to identify animal tracks.
1. Edmund and Hilary Explorers
Major ‘Eddy’ Edward Edmund and Lance Corporal Henry ‘Stinker’ Hilary have one objective: to explore the new world and expand the empire! These two gentlemen explorers dressed in tropical kit, and covered in cobwebs and memories are trying to work out why they are so darn lost and need your help. You can point them in the right direction on Saturday, July 26 at 10.30am, 12noon and 2pm. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
2. Wildlife Detectives
How much do you know about wildlife? Put your skills to the test on August 2, from 10am to 3pm, with In:Spire Nature as you explore animal tracks and signs and identify animal poo. Discover woodland wildlife with skulls and nests and get creative with footprint plaster casts, bracelets and bookmarks. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
3. Madame Zuccini: Vegetable Entertainer Extraordinary
Meet Madame Zucchini, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent, and creates vegetable characters inspired by celebrities and themes. She will be in Chesterfield on August 9, from 10.30am to 2.30pm, to make characters such as Leek Skywalker, Justin Timberleek and Cresstina Aguilera in her gazebo of veg fun. Watch the shows and have a go at making your own veg art with her fabulous workshops. All vegetables are provided. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
4. Beautiful Butterflies
Elegant butterfly stilt walkers will add colour and vibrancy to Chesterfield town centre on August 16 at 10.30am, 12noon and 2pm. A fabulous face painter and glitter tattooist will be available from 10.30am to 2.30pm to create butterfly inspired designs. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.