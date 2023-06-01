Make memories to last a lifetime in Chesterfield where new and returning events will cater for all ages and tastes.

The town’s first big attraction of the summer is the BRM Solicitors Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, which will return to Queen’s Park from June 11 to 18 with the T20 game on the final day expected to sell out once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to enjoy one of the country’s leading street food markets when Peddler Market takes over New Square from June 23 to 24. Come along to sample award winning street food, craft drinks, music, art and family activities.

Knights at Chesterfield Medieval Market (photo: John Bradley)

Most Popular

Chesterfield Canal Festival at Staveley basin will see all four tripboats in action over the weekend of June 24 and 24, as well as canoeing, mini diggers and more during the day and concerts in the evening.

The Plastic Free Festival returns to New Square, Chesterfield, on Sunday, July 16, where you can learn how to reduce your single use plastic and have a fun family day out with craft workshops, kids entertainment, food, drink, and live performances.

Indulge in street food as well as enjoying live music and bubble magicians at the free two-day Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival which takes place in Queen’s Park on July 22 and 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Medieval Fun Day is returning to entertain the crowds on July 25, from 10am to 4pm. Stalls will sell a range of goods in the Market Place where there will also be fun and games for children. Head to the medieval encampment in the grounds of the Crooked Spire Church to see knights in battle or look out for the medieval themed entertainment, including Epico the Dragon, a jester and a Tudor musician, across the town centre.

Celebrate imagination and play at the Children’s Festival, organised by Junction Arts in Queen’s Park from July 29-30 with entertainment to include a circus, story time yoga, silent disco and much more.

For foodies, tribute bands and local musicians, head to Eat in the Park in Queen’s Park from August 5 to 6.

If you are a fan of the great outdoors there is a lot to experience from cycling adventures to big hikes and even paddle sports with many activities being free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield has a range of organised walks throughout the week that are open to everyone, and two Parkruns for those who fancy something slightly more involved. You can also find local self-led walking routes that will take you into the countryside and Peak District through the Summer in Chesterfield campaign.

Get out on the water with the Chesterfield Canal Trust and try out paddle sports or cruise up the historic canal on one of the trust’s tripboats.

For more ideas, visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/summer

Chesterfield Borough Council and Destination Chesterfield have launched Summer in Chesterfield, a campaign highighting all the fantastic things happening in town.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy said: “Chesterfield has so much to offer, that it’s easy to plan fun things to do to make memories with your friends and families. We’ve got some great ticketed events which are new to Chesterfield but also the return of some familiar favourites. But we’ll also be promoting some great free activities and events to help ensure everyone can make memories together this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have fantastic parks, lots of places to picnic, markets to wander around and a range of events many of which have no cost attached at all.”

Peter Swallow, Destination Chesterfield Chair, said: “This summer is a great opportunity to create memories to last a lifetime in our beautiful market town, while supporting our fabulous independent retailers and venues.