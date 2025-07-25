Summer holidays: Great things to see and do for families in Derbyshire during August 2025

By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:04 BST
Meet a giant Stitch, LABUBU, Cocomelon, Mario and Bluey, enjoy foam party madness and take part in a colour bomb carnival running twice a day (1.30pm and 3.30pm) in Queen's Park, Chesterfield from August 1-11. Seventeen mega inflatables and a 150ft slide will be in the park between those dates. Book your tickets at www.inflatableadventureworld.com (photo courtesy of Inflatable Adventure World)placeholder image
August is a month when many families have their summer holiday. If you’re staying at home in Derbyshire this year, there is plenty of entertainment across the county to keep your little treasures entertained.

From hen racing to competitive strongmen (and women), galas and carnivals, there is plenty of things to see and do throughout the month.

Here’s a few ideas to get your holiday planning off to a great start.

The best of c-luck to competitors taking part in one of Derbyshire's quirkiest spectator sports. The World Hen Racing Championships take place in the car park at the Barley Mow, Bonsall where the chickens run along a 30ft course. Feathers may be ruffled but we're confident that referees will be on hand to ensure there's no fowl play! The races get underway around 1pm on Saturday, August 2.placeholder image
The Big Tree Climb at Chatsworth takes place from August 4 to 10 when children aged six and above will be able to climb the tallest trees in Stand Wood. Young climbers will be under the expert guidance of the Great Big Tree Climbing Company, the largest provider of recreational tree climbing in the country.placeholder image
Families can learn how to make super speedy snacks at free classes in Loundsley Green Community Centre, Chesterfield (9.30am-12 noon) and Staveley Hall (1pm-3pm) on August 4 and 11, Holme Hall Hub in Chesterfield (12.30pm-3pm) and The Hollies in Inkersall (9.30am-12 noon) on August 5 and 12, Duckmanton Miners Welfare (9.30am-12 noon) and Poolsbrook Social Welfare Centre (12.30pm-3pm) on August 19. Limited spots available, book your place via email: communitydevelopment@chesterfield.gov.ukplaceholder image
