Summer holidays: 9 events and family attractions to visit in Derbyshire during July 2024

From festivals to children’s activities to food and drink, there’s plenty to occupy the hearts and minds of young and old alike.
Where will you be taking your family for an outing in July?
1. Chatsworth
Head to Chatsworth on the night of July 13 and imagine that you're in the party paradise of Ibiza. Cool tunes will be performed live by the Urban Soul Orchestra supported by DJs Jose Luis and Goldirocks. Fingers crossed that the evening of the outdoors Classic Ibiza concert will be as warm and dry as a summer night on the White Island.Photo: Submitted
2. Middleton-by Youlgrave
Derbyshire's new music festival Fox Fest on July 12 and 13 at Kenslow Farm, near Middleton by Youlgreave, offers headline sets from Sundara Karma and Toploader. The festival has been organised by siblings Ki, Issy and Roxie Webster (pictured) who run the award-winning Fox Vintage Wholesale clothing company. Vintage clothing will be on sale at Fox Fest which will also feature street food and children's rides.Photo: Submitted
3. Stainsby
Derbyshire's oldest music festival returns for its 56th edition over the weekend of July 19-21, taking over the green fields at Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath. Top acts for this year's Stainsby Festival include Bonfire Radicals, Dizraeli, Boo Hewerdine and FOS Brothers. Workshops in pottery, concertina and poetry among others plus a puppet theatre will keep all ages entertained.Photo: Submitted
4. Chesterfield
Food, drink and live music on July 19 and 20 will attract hordes of people to the Peddler Market in New Square, Chesterfield. Pizza, burgers, chicken and Jamaican patties will satisfy appetites while there will be stalls selling clothing and pottery. The Peddler Market runs on the Friday from 4pm to 10pm and on the Saturday from 12 noon until 9.30pm.Photo: Submitted