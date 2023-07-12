4 . Chesterfield

Epico the Dragon promises to be a roarsome attraction at the Medieval Fun Day in Chesterfield Market Place on July 25 where there will also be games, a funfair and stalls. Head over to the medieval encampment in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church to see knights and ladies, a troop march and even a skirmish or two. Look out for a Tudor musician, a jester and a storyteller around the town centre. Photo: Creature Encounter