Summer holidays in Derbyshire offer plenty of adventurous activities and spectacular sights.
How about learning archery, taking part in a tree-climb challenge or paddleboarding down a canal?
We have rounded up the best places to go to keep your children entertained during their long break from school.
1. Hollingwood
Have a go at paddleboarding, kayaking or canoeing down Chesterfield Canal. Sessions are held every weekend and selected weekdays during the summer. Hire the equipment from Hollingwood Hub and chart your course along the waterway. For dates and prices go to www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/paddlesports-on-chesterfield-canal Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Matlock Bath
Summer holiday fun at The Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath launches with Seaside (without the Sea). Have fun on the sandy beach, watch Richard Coomb's fabulous Punch and Judy Extravaganza, listen to live music, dabble in arts and crafts and have your photo taken with the RNLI team mascot Stormy Stan from July 22 to 30. The Punch and Judy event will happen three times a day until September 3. To book tickets, go to www.heightsofabraham.com/whats-on/seaside Photo: The Heights Of Abraham
3. Matlock
Meet the dinosaurs roaming around Matlock Farm Park at Jurassic Fun Days on July 23 and August 26, with vintage vehicles adding extra interest to the event in August. Book tickets online at https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk Photo: Matlock Farm Park
4. Chesterfield
Epico the Dragon promises to be a roarsome attraction at the Medieval Fun Day in Chesterfield Market Place on July 25 where there will also be games, a funfair and stalls. Head over to the medieval encampment in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church to see knights and ladies, a troop march and even a skirmish or two. Look out for a Tudor musician, a jester and a storyteller around the town centre. Photo: Creature Encounter