Summer events and workshops at Derbyshire countryside sites

Fishing at Shipley Country Park is one of the many activities that visitors can enjoy at Derbyshire County Council's countryside sites.

Country parks, industrial heritage sites and canal side venues are offering attractions designed to appeal to all the family with some offering the chance to learn new skills.

The country parks at Elvaston Castle and Shipley along with the High Peak Trail, Cromford canal and Tapton Lock on the Chesterfield canal have a regular programme of events and self-led trails suitable for all ages.Always popular are the open days at Leawood Pumphouse and Middleton Top Engine House on the High Peak trail which attract people interested in the rich industrial heritage of the area.Night sky explorations, park runs, canal trips, themed picnics and cycle hire are just some of the other attractions along with on-site cafes and gift shops.Any event charges are always very modest to help keep things affordable.Looking a bit further ahead, September sees the 21st Derbyshire Woodland Festival – an ever-popular weekend at Elvaston Castle Country Park.

The Derbyshire Woodland Festival celebrates traditional and contemporary woodland crafts and activities and entertainment for the whole family. Visitors can watch demonstrators and performers showcase their skills or perhaps have a go themselves. There’ll be storytelling, art, woodcarving, unique gifts, delicious food, lots of stalls and much more besides all in a beautiful setting.

Other ways to enjoy the countryside sites include walking, picnics, cycling, canal trips, horse riding and fishing.

Derbyshire County Council looks after more than 120 countryside sites, ranging from local greenspace to country parks, woodland and national trails. Some of the sites have Tramper scooters for hire so people with more limited mobility can get out and about in the countryside.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “The pandemic showed how important open spaces and fresh air are for our mental and physical wellbeing so it’s great to be able to offer a full programme of events again and welcome people back to the Derbyshire countryside.

“We’ve worked hard to organise a programme of events to suit all ages, but I would also encourage people just to enjoy being outdoors whether that be walking, cycling, having a coffee or picnicking.

“And I’m particularly looking forward to the Woodland Festival - it’s a highlight on our events calendar.”

Details of the Derbyshire Woodland Festival, which takes place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September, can be found at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/woodlandfestival