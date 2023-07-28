Al fresco dining, live jazz and crafts are on offer at Peak Village at Rowsley this summer

Peak Village at Rowsley offers a perfect summer evening outing every Thursday until August 31 when customers will be able to shop until 8pm, listen to jazz musicians and enjoy al fresco dining.

A pop-up artisan indoor marketplace, curated in partnership with Derbyshire Makers, will be available every day between 10am and 4pm. Handcrafted items from Derbyshire will include artwork and homeware.

Derbyshire Makers will also host creative and artistic workshops, including 2D needle felting, paper art and paint making, which are now available to book, with lessons on leather tooling coming soon.

For younger visitors, every Saturday throughout the school holidays – from July 29 to September 2 – free craft sessions and workshops will run between 11am until 3pm. Activities include henna art, bubble wands and doll making.

Katayune Jacquin, centre manager at Peak Village, said: “This summer we want everyone to feel there’s something for them at Peak Village. We know that many of our visitors will be looking for early evening activities over the summer months, and our ‘summer evenings’ create a laidback, fun atmosphere for all the family.

“The pop-up marketplace, which we’ve partnered with Derbyshire Makers to curate, is a fantastic opportunity for us to help showcase all the talented and hardworking people who make up our local community.”

