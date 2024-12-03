Festive fun for families is on the cards at Bolsover Castle in the run-up to Christmas.

Try your hand at crafts with a host of workshops this season. Dive into Craft and Natter sessions on December 5 and December 18 for some creative company or try your hand at Felt Decorations on December 12. Perfect for all skill levels, each workshop offers a cosy, hands-on way to celebrate the season.

Father Christmas is taking time out of his busy festive schedule to tell some of his favourite seasonal stories around the Christmas tree on weekends until December 22. After the group storytelling session, families will meet the man himself, with the chance to take photographs and make memories to treasure. Father Christmas will also give every child a traditional present to unwrap. Children of all ages are welcome.

Festive activities including storytelling and music are also available until December 22. Get involved with the Silly History Boys and immerse yourself in Mummers Plays, The Lord of Misrule, and festive songs and stories. Book online and save 15%.

Join best friends Ellie and Jack on a festive quest to uncover the magic of the season and its much-loved traditions. There are 12 stops to discover, each filled with Christmas stories and exciting challenges. Bolsover Castle Christmas Quest runs until December 22.

There’s nothing like carols to put you in the Christmas spirit. English Heritage are throwing open the oors of Bolsover Castle for an evening of carols on December 12 and 19. Book online to save 15%.

To reserve tickets, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle