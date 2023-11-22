The market will be held in the medieval gallery and beautiful grounds of Dronfield’s stunning Hall Barn and at the Peel Centre on the High Street on November 24 and 25, 2023.

Customers will be able to browse an array of local and regionally produced food, drink and crafts at the market which will be open on the Friday from 4pm to 7.30pm and on the Saturday from 10am to 3pm.