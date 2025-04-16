Step this way to explore Chesterfield Area Walking Festival's adventures
Running from May 10 until May 18, 2025, the festival offers the opportunity to boost fitness, reduce stress, meet people and make the most of the great outdoors.
New walks for this year include a tour of haunted pubs in Chesterfield, a route around the historic iron industry in Renishaw and a short trip to look at the industrial history of Brampton.
Fantastic walks from previous years are returning including tours of Spital ceremony, Ogston and Ashover Circular, and the Bumblebee Safari.
Led by trained guides, each walk offers a unique blend of history, wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you're looking for a family friendly adventure or a rewarding challenge, there's something for everyone.
Many of the walks are run in partnership with local groups including Friends of Spital Cemetery, Hairy Hikers, The National Trust, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Ramblers Association, Don Catchment Rivers Trust, Chesterfield Canal Trust and more.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Walking Festival offers a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the local area, there are walks suitable for all abilities and some fantastic experiences that will let you learn more about our area. Make sure you book your tickets soon as the festival is always very popular.”
Most of the planned walks will be free, but booking is essential unless stated otherwise. You can find out more about the festival and book your tickets by visiting: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/chesterfield-area-walking-festival-2025
