Step this way to explore Chesterfield Area Walking Festival's adventures

Explore the routes in Chesterfeld Area Walking Festival which runs from May 10 to 18, 2025.

Gentle strolls and exhilarating hikes along scenic routes feature in the Chesterfield Area Walking Festival which is fast approaching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from May 10 until May 18, 2025, the festival offers the opportunity to boost fitness, reduce stress, meet people and make the most of the great outdoors.

New walks for this year include a tour of haunted pubs in Chesterfield, a route around the historic iron industry in Renishaw and a short trip to look at the industrial history of Brampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fantastic walks from previous years are returning including tours of Spital ceremony, Ogston and Ashover Circular, and the Bumblebee Safari.

Led by trained guides, each walk offers a unique blend of history, wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you're looking for a family friendly adventure or a rewarding challenge, there's something for everyone.

Many of the walks are run in partnership with local groups including Friends of Spital Cemetery, Hairy Hikers, The National Trust, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Ramblers Association, Don Catchment Rivers Trust, Chesterfield Canal Trust and more.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Walking Festival offers a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the local area, there are walks suitable for all abilities and some fantastic experiences that will let you learn more about our area. Make sure you book your tickets soon as the festival is always very popular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the planned walks will be free, but booking is essential unless stated otherwise. You can find out more about the festival and book your tickets by visiting: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/chesterfield-area-walking-festival-2025