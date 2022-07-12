Start your summer of fun in Derbyshire at 10 events coming up this weekend

4. Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour will give you the chance to find out more about the past of some of the town's best-known watering holes, have a drink in them and make new friends. The tour is on Saturday, meeting at the Pig & Pump on St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield at 12 noon. The tour is £6 per person, payable in cash at the start of the tour. For more details and to book, go to www.facebook.com/CGHPT/

Photo: Submitted