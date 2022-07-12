Start your summer of fun in Derbyshire at 10 events coming up this weekend

Band festivals, canal cruises, open gardens and puppet shows – they’re all happening over the weekend of July 16 and 17, 2022.
The big music events are Stainsby Festival, near Heath, Chesterfield, Ripley Music Festival in the town’s Crossley Park, which both run from July 15 to 17, and the charity fundraiser Birkfest at Middle Handley, near Eckington, on Sunday to raise money for Fairplay.
There’s plenty of entertainment elsewhere to start your summer of fun.
1. Hollingwood and Chesterfield
Take a cruise down Chesterfield canal, leaving Hollingwood Hub on Saturday at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm or 3pm aboard the Madeline tripboat, or leaving Tapton Lock on Sunday at 10am, 12noon, 1pm, 2pm or 3pm. Booking essential, go to www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk
Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust
2. Swanwick
Prehistoric friends will be roaming around Swanwick Junction when Midland Railway Trust holds a Dinosaur Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Meet baby dinosaurs, Bronwen the Brontosaurus and Loike the Velociraptor. There will be opportunities for meet and greets and photoshoots, plus the chance to quiz dinosaur rangers about these fantastic creatures. Trains depart from Butterley station, near Ripley, at 11am, 11.50am, 12.40pm, 2pm, 2.50pm and 3.45pm. For more details, go to www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk (generic photo for illustrative purposes: Pixabay)
Photo: Pixabay
3. Chesterfield
Buzzking for Books is a busking session in New Square, Chesterfield, on Saturday, July 16, to raise money for Brampton Primary School's library which is need of a facelift and new books. The school choir will be performing as headliners, launching the busk at 11am. Several of Chesterfield's finest musicians and singers will perform during the four hours (generic image).
Photo: Pixabay
4. Chesterfield
The Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour will give you the chance to find out more about the past of some of the town's best-known watering holes, have a drink in them and make new friends. The tour is on Saturday, meeting at the Pig & Pump on St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield at 12 noon. The tour is £6 per person, payable in cash at the start of the tour. For more details and to book, go to www.facebook.com/CGHPT/
Photo: Submitted